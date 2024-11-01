Rebels will be convinced to work in BJP's interest, they belong to us, says Fadnavis

Nagpur, Nov 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday expressed confidence that the aspirants who rebelled against the BJP due to disgruntlement in ticket allocation for the assembly elections, will be convinced to work in the interest of the party.

He was speaking to reporters in his hometown Nagpur. The former chief minister is contesting the November 20 election from the Nagpur South-West assembly constituency.

Asked about the state BJP unit's meeting with the party rebels held in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, "They are our own people and it is our responsibility to talk to them and convince them. Many times there is displeasure (over ticket distribution), but we are confident of convincing all of them to work for the party." The last day of withdrawal of nomination forms for the assembly polls is November 4.

The former chief minister noted that the BJP runs on its organisational set-up and workers.

The party derives its energy from its workers. Hence, organisation and workers are very important in the BJP and lead us to victory, he said.

Fadnavis said for the last 30 to 32 years, he has been visiting the party office in Nagpur with other BJP workers on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan.

"We carry tiffins and eat together. It has been a tradition. Although I could not do so in the last two years, today I have come again to the office and I am happy to meet the workers and recollect fond memories," he said. PTI CLS NP