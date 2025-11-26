Recall how Cong 'tore constitutional norms' after independence: BJP to Kharge, Rahul

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday slammed Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, asking them to recall how their party "tore constitutional norms" after independence and "look within" before saying anything about the Narendra Modi government.

This came after Kharge accused the BJP-RSS of damaging institutions and disrespecting the Constitution, claiming their current reverence for it is a mere pretence and sham as they never made any contribution in its making.

Asserting that the Constitution is the protective shield of the poor, Gandhi urged people to pledge that "we will not allow any attack" on the Constitution and said he will be the first to stand up against any assault on it.

Reacting sharply, BJP MP and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said, "The attempt by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition 'namdaar' Rahul Gandhi, and the leaders of the INDI alliance to engage in petty politics by colluding with the toolkit gang working against the country is utterly condemnable." "It's Constitution Day today, and the Constitution of India is the soul of our democracy. It not only grants us rights but also instills in us a sense of duty," he said in a post on X.

Baluni said that over the past 11 years under Modi's leadership, not only has constitutional supremacy been established in the country but the roots of the democracy have also been further strengthened.

"The day today reminds us that Constitution Day is not merely a remembrance of history, but also a call to responsibility for the future," he said.

Baluni reminded Kharge of the imposition of Emergency by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975 and asked the Congress president to recall how his party "tore apart the constitutional norms after the Independence".

"Khargeji, who conspired to prevent Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar from entering Parliament? Two of your Prime Ministers were honored with the Bharat Ratna while serving as Prime Ministers, but Congress neither awarded Baba Saheb the Bharat Ratna nor allowed his oil painting to be installed in Parliament," he charged.

"Khargeji, Rahul Gandhi and the leaders of the Independent Party should tell who imposed the Emergency, killing democracy in the country? Who banned the press, cinema, and the voice of the people? Who jailed millions of people without reason? Who appointed judges of the Supreme Court without regard to seniority? Who brought an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court," Baluni asked.

"Who mocked the Vice President and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha in the Parliament premises? Who opposed reservations? Who trampled the soul of the Constitution by passing the 42nd Constitutional Amendment? Who unconstitutionally dismissed elected state governments the most by invoking Article 356? Who went to Parliament to overturn the Supreme Court's decision in the Shah Bano case," he asked.

"Truth is bitter, Khargeji and Rahul Gandhiji. You should look within yourself before saying anything," the BJP leader added. PTI PK ZMN