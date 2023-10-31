Received Apple alert about 'state-sponsored attack', surveillance state being set up under Modi govt: Yechury

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday claimed he received a message from Apple about "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" his iPhone as he hit out at the Modi government for turning India into a "surveillance state".
Speaking to PTI, Yechury said this is an assault on democratic rights guaranteed by the Constitution and is a part of destruction of democracy.
Several opposition leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra, AAP's Raghav Chadha, Congress' Shashi Tharoor and his party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, also claimed to have received similar alerts.
They posted purported screenshots of the message on their X handles.
Hours later, iPhone-maker Apple Inc said it does not attribute threat notifications, such as the ones received by some MPs belonging to opposition parties, to any specific state-sponsored attackers.
It is possible that some threat notifications may be false alarms and some attacks may not be detected, it said.
Yechury told PTI that he received the alert warning him about "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" his iPhone last night.
"This constitutes an absolute assault on democratic rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India. Right to privacy is a fundamental right, reiterated by the Supreme Court. This kind of hacking and surveillance state that is being set up is actually a surveillance state under the Modi government. This is a part of destruction of democracy that is going on," Yechury told PTI.
"As far as I am concerned, there is nothing to hide. Everybody knows my positions. I don't know what they will find out by hacking my mail. Maybe they will improve their understanding of Indian history, or maybe they will learn better English," he said.
The bigger concern, the CPI(M) leader said, is that the message said that the device may be remotely controlled and information can be planted in it.
"Apple's warning also says they can compromise and remotely control my system, so they can remotely plant some information to incriminate me and proceed to take action on that basis. Given the gross misuse of agencies under the present government, such a possibility cannot be ruled out," he said.
Yechury said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should give an explanation on the issue.
He said, "This is completely unacceptable. As the PM under oath of the Constitution, he owes an explanation. How is democracy being destroyed in a mega manner?" The government has ordered an investigation into the opposition leaders' claims.
In a post on X, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Apple has been asked to join the investigation with real and accurate information on the alleged state-sponsored attacks.