Received note from US embassy after writing to envoy on Sikh drivers issue, says ex-MP

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Former Rajya Sabha member Tarlochan Singh has said that he has "received a communication" from an official at the US Embassy here, days after he wrote to the American envoy, urging the US to stand by the Sikh drivers' community in the country in the wake of a recent incident in California.

In the letter, he had stressed that many of them were allegedly facing suspicion after the semi-truck crash in California.

Singh shared the text of a note with media, claiming that he received it from an embassy official. There is no official word on it from the embassy yet.

"Thank you for your letter and for expressing your concern about the recent incident involving a Sikh driver. We deeply value the Sikh community's significant contributions to the United States," reads the text shared by Singh.

In his letter dated October 25 to US envoy Sergio Gor, Singh had written, "I want to bring to your kind notice and through you, of the USA government that a recent unfortunate road accident by a Sikh driver in California is creating scare among the Sikh truckers in the USA." He had attributed this anxiety to the "aggressive publicity" in the media surrounding the incident.

Jashanpreet Singh, a 21-year-old Indian-origin truck driver, has been accused of causing the crash that left three people dead and several others injured. He allegedly rammed his truck into slow-moving traffic in Southern California last week, Fox News has reported.

Singh had written to the US envoy, urging the United States to stand by the Sikh drivers' community in the country, saying many of them were allegedly facing suspicion in the wake of the recent semi-truck crash.