Received representations from families of five Indians abducted in Niger: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The government of India has "received representations" from the families of five Indian nationals from Jharkhand, reportedly abducted in Niger, the Centre informed Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha, also said the matter has formally been taken up with the government of Niger, and the authorities there have assured that all endeavours are being made for the safe release of Indian nationals abducted.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked whether the government has received any complaints about the reported abduction.

"Yes. The government of India has received representations from the families of five Indian nationals from Jharkhand reported abducted in Niger," Singh said.

The government, through its Embassy in Niamey and Embassy of Niger in New Delhi, has taken up the matter with the government of Niger and is "continuously pursuing" it for the "safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals," he said.

"Niger authorities have assured that all endeavours are being made for the safe release of Indian nationals abducted. In this regard, the government remains in close and sustained coordination with the concerned Nigerien authorities," he said.