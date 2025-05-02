Received threat calls, asked police to find those behind it: Siddaramaiah

Mandya (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has received threat calls, and has asked the police to find out those behind it and to take action against them.

"I too get threat calls, what to do? We have informed the police. We have asked the police to find those making threat calls and take action against them. Yes, I too have got (threat calls)," Siddaramaiah told reporters here responding to a question about Speaker U T Khader allegedly getting a threat call.

The CM said that police have been instructed to find out the culprits involved in the murder of rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru at the earliest and to arrest them and take action.

Stating that he is yet to know the reason for the killing, Siddaramaiah said, "He (Shetty) was said to be a rowdy sheeter. It needs to be checked. After the murder, I spoke to the police yesterday, and we have sent ADGP (Law and Order) to Mangaluru." "Whether it is preplanned or not is yet to be known. Once the investigation is complete it will be known. BJP always keeps looking for such incidents to play politics over it," he said in response to a question.

Questioning BJP over the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, and asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone there, Siddaramaiah wanted to know, "is it not a security lapse?" "I was told that not even a single police or security personnel was present at the spot where the terror attack took place. If no security was there, what does it mean? Hundreds of tourists go there, shouldn't police be present at such a place?" he asked.