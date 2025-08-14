Recent 'attacks on minorities' threaten harmony, must be addressed: CBCI

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) president Andrews Thazhath on Thursday said the recent "attacks on minorities" threaten harmony, and must be addressed with urgency.

In a statement issued by the CBCI on the eve of Independence Day, Thazhath said independence was a cherished gift, whose value becomes even more significant in our times, when freedom, equality, and justice are constantly tested.

He called for celebrating freedom, unity, justice, and the Christian contribution to nation-building.

The CBCI president also said it is the sacred duty of the government and all political parties to protect the rights and values guaranteed by the Constitution.

"On this historic day, we joyfully celebrate the 79th Independence Day of our beloved nation. As the President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all citizens of our great country," he said.

"Independence is a cherished gift, whose value becomes even more significant in our times, when freedom, equality, and justice are constantly tested," he said.

He said true national progress can only be achieved when every citizen enjoys these blessings in full measure.

"In our richly diverse land, unity rooted in the vision of our Constitution is essential for lasting peace and development. It is the sacred duty of the Government and all political parties to protect the rights and values guaranteed by the Constitution," he said.

"In a nation where people of many faiths live together, the safety, dignity, and freedom of minorities are vital to our integrity as a people.

Recent attacks on minorities by anti-social elements threaten this harmony and must be addressed with urgency," he said.

The CBCI president said Christians in India have made significant contributions to our nation's freedom struggle and to its ongoing nation-building.

He named Accamma Cherian, Madhusudan Das, Joseph Baptista, and Amrit Kaur, among the Christians who played notable roles in the freedom struggle.

"From valiant freedom fighters to tireless service in education, healthcare, social upliftment, and rural development, the Christian community has worked hand in hand with fellow citizens to strengthen the fabric of our nation," he said.

"On this day, I pray that we may live without fear, in freedom, dignity, and mutual respect. May God bless India," Thazhath added.

The CBCI has been raising concerns over the alleged rise in attacks on Christians and other minorities in the country.

The arrest of two nuns hailing from Kerala in Chhattisgarh on charges of human trafficking, alleged remarks against Christian priests by BJP MLA in Maharashtra, Gopichand Padalkar, and a mob attack on Catholic priests in Odisha have been raised by the CBCI. PTI AO SKY SKY