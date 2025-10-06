Recent floods disturb soil profile in Punjab, causes possible threat to crops yield: PAU

Chandigarh, Oct 6 (PTI) The recent floods in Punjab have altered the soil profile of the state, causing nutrient imbalances and potential threats to Rabi crop productivity, according to the Punjab Agricultural University.

The Ludhiana-based Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), which conducted an extensive analysis of flood-affected soils across Punjab, said floods may have disrupted the current and upcoming cropping cycles.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said the floods have altered the very foundation of Punjab's agriculture, which is its soil.

He explained that though the incoming mountain soil carries minerals beneficial for crops, it has disturbed the state's native soil profile. "The challenge now is to restore the balance," he said.

Punjab faced one of its worst flood disasters in decades, primarily due to the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets resulting from heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, heavy rains in Punjab exacerbated the flooding situation.

The worst-affected districts in the floods were Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran, as silt and sand were deposited in the agricultural fields.

Gosal said the PAU has mobilized teams to test soil samples across affected districts and to guide farmers on corrective measures before the Rabi sowing season begins.

The Department of Soil Science at PAU, under the supervision of Rajeev Sikka, conducted tests in villages across Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Kapurthala and Patiala districts.

The results showed wide variations in sediment depth, texture and composition. Some fields were buried under deposits exceeding one meter, while others had thinner layers, the PAU experts said.

"The texture ranged from sandy to fine loam, and pH values were found to be alkaline. Electrical conductivity was generally low, indicating no major salinity threat," said the PAU experts.

According to Sikka, the soil organic carbon content was encouragingly high, averaging above 0.75 per cent, compared to Punjab's usual 0.5 per cent. In some samples, it exceeded one per cent.

However, areas with heavier sand deposition recorded lower carbon content.

Phosphorus and potassium levels varied, while micronutrients like iron and manganese were found in much higher concentrations than usual, said Sikka.

The elevated iron levels, he noted, could be due to the iron-coated sand particles brought by floodwaters.

Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, disclosed that in several places, surface and subsurface hardpans have developed due to sediment compaction, which can obstruct water infiltration and root growth.

He advised deep tillage with a chisel plough in heavy soils to restore porosity, while in lighter soils, the deposited silt and clay should be mixed thoroughly to prevent layering.

Makhan Singh Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, urged farmers to incorporate organic matter into the soil.

He said that farmyard manure, poultry manure, and green manures can help rebuild soil structure, stimulate microbial activity, and support healthy root systems.

He also emphasized the need to avoid burning paddy straw and instead incorporate it into the soil to enhance fertility.

For the Rabi season, the PAU has advised farmers to follow the university's recommended fertilizer doses.

PAU VC Gosal said the floods may have disrupted the current and upcoming cropping cycles, but timely soil management can turn the setback into an opportunity.

With coordinated testing, targeted nutrient management and community-level extension support, PAU aims to help farmers rebuild the fertility and resilience of Punjab's farmlands, he said. PTI CHS DRR