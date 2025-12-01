Recent floods in Punjab not aggravated due to poor reservoir management: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Jal Shakti ministry on Monday denied that poor reservoir management at major dams such as Bhakra and Pong had worsened the recent floods in Punjab, asserting that the deluge was driven by exceptionally high inflows caused by extensive rainfall in the catchment areas.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said the inflows at Pong and Bhakra in 2025 touched 3,49,522 cusecs and 1,90,603 cusecs respectively, prompting regulated releases of dam water in accordance with rule curves, dam safety norms and the limited carrying capacity of the Sutlej and Beas rivers downstream.

"Recent floods in Punjab were not aggravated due to poor reservoir management at major dams Pong and Bhakra," the minister said in a written response.

"Reservoir regulation was done to achieve maximum moderation and absorption of floods," he said, adding that the decisions to release dam water were taken by a technical committee comprising representatives from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, the Central Water Commission and the Bhakra Beas Management Board.

The ministry emphasised that buffer levels were adequately maintained before the monsoon and said all releases were made after giving a minimum 24-hour advance notice.

On whether any agency was found responsible for failing to maintain buffer levels, the government reiterated that reservoir levels before the monsoon were within average ranges and "requisite buffer storage was in place".

Responding to questions on preventive measures, the ministry said strengthening of embankments and drainage systems falls under the purview of the state governments, which undertake such work based on their priorities.

It highlighted that under the Dam Safety Act, 2021, the National Dam Safety Authority has mandated real-time sharing of hydrological data every three hours and issued directions for coordinated operations of cascading dams.

Strict adherence to approved reservoir rule curves and enhanced monitoring during high-flood periods have also been instructed, it said.

The Centre also said it has circulated a technical guideline on flood plain zoning to all states and Union Territories in August 2025 to encourage non-structural measures for flood mitigation.

On the proposal for a joint control mechanism for dam water release, the ministry said such a system already exists through the technical committee, which includes both central and state representatives and oversees dam regulation jointly.