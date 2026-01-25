Recent remarks by Balan, Cherian wrong, baseless: CPI(M) veteran Kutty

Malappuram (Kerala), Jan 25 (PTI) CPI(M) veteran Paloli Mohammed Kutty on Sunday termed as wrong certain recent allegedly communal statements by party leaders A K Balan and Saji Cherian and said that the Left party will take corrective measures.

Kutty termed as "baseless" and "wrong" the recent statement by Balan that if the UDF comes to power in the state, then the Home Department would be under the control of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

He took the same stand with regard to Cherian's recent remark that while the RSS promoted majority communalism, minority communalism was also being encouraged by the Muslim League.

Cherian had also said that the results of the Kasaragod municipality elections showed the Muslim League and the BJP securing more seats, while secular parties such as the Congress and the CPI(M) failed to perform well.

"All these are wrong statements. There is no basis for it. Such statements should not be made. The party has rejected such statements. It asked Cherian to withdraw his remarks," he said. PTI HMP KH