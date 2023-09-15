Receptionist stabbed to death during robbery bid in Delhi's Sarita Vihar

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) A 50-year-old receptionist was stabbed to death during a robbery bid in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said on Friday.

A PCR call was received at 9.24 pm on Thursday regarding a person being stabbed and the attackers robbed of his mobile phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Victim Kanai Malik, a resident of Aali Vihar, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment, the DCP said.

Inquiry revealed that Malik worked as a receptionist in a firm at DLF Tower B, Jasola Vihar. No eyewitness was available but after checking the CCTV footage near the crime spot and identified one of the accused -- Raj Kumar (19), a resident of Gautampuri, -- and arrested him, Deo said.

Kumar told police that around 9 pm, he along with Kallu Dada and Billi alias Sohail, robbed a mobile phone of a man and when he resisted, he stabbed the victim in his chest, the DCP said.

The stolen phone was recovered from his possession. Later, at his instance, the other two accused were also arrested, police added.

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC has been registered against them at Sarita Vihar police station, they said. PTI NIT NB