Recipients honour organ donor at event to mark his birthday

Kochi, Jul 17 (PTI) Individuals whose lives were transformed by a selfless act of organ donation gathered here on Monday at a heartwarming event to honour the memory of the donor, Kottayam native Navis Sajan, on what would have been his 27th birthday.

In an emotionally charged event, the individuals who received organs through Kerala Government's 'Mritasanjeevani' organ donation programme, and their families came together to celebrate the birthday of Navis.

Navis's father Sajan Mathew, mother Sherin Annie and his siblings Elvis and Vismaya met the organ recipients and their families at Amrita Hospital here and celebrated his birthday.

The heart, liver, hands, and kidney, among others organs, of Navis were donated to seven individuals through posthumous organ donation in 2021 under the 'Mritasanjeevani' programme.

In an emotional speech, Sajan Mathew said now he has seven more children.

Navis was admitted to a hospital in an unconscious state on September 19, 2021. Despite the best possible treatment given to him, he suffered brain death on September 25 that year, the organisers of the event said in a release.

All the recipients were under treatment at various government medical colleges across the state.

In a heartwarming moment, Karnataka resident Basavana Gowda, who received the hands of Navis, served a piece of cake to Sajan Mathew along with other recipients.

Film personalities Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Bibin George, Plastic and Reconstructive surgery department head at Amrita hospital Dr Subramanya Iyer were among those who participated in the event to celebrate the life of the person who gave the recipients a second chance at life. PTI RRT RRT ANE