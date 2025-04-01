Reciprocal tariffs will impact Indian farmers; govt should take strong stand: Prithviraj

Pune, Apr 1 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has said the Donald Trump government's potential reciprocal tariffs would adversely impact the farmers in India, and urged the Centre to take a strong stand on the issue.

Lack of planning by the Indian government would amplify farmers' difficulties, he said.

US President Trump has repeatedly criticised the "high tariffs" charged by India and other countries on American goods. His government plans to roll out a set of reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

"If USA starts the trade war from April 2, it will have adverse effects on the Indian farmers. So, it is important that India takes a strong stand on this issue of tariffs as it seems the government has not done any planning to that effect. Our trade minister is reaching out to the US, but the agriculture minister should also accompany him," Chavan told reporters at Karad in Satara district on Monday.

The former Maharashtra chief minister expressed concern over the government's approach to the tariff negotiations.

"Our Congress MPs said in Parliament that if we do not take a strong stand (over the tariff issue) before April 2, it will have severe consequences on the farm sector in India," he said.

"Our trade minister is going to the USA to seek alms. My demand is that the agriculture minister should also accompany. At least, the agriculture minister will try to protect the interests of Indian farmers. But there is another thing - if our government has already decided to crawl before the US, then the commerce and agriculture ministers would not be able to do anything," Chavan added.

Lack of planning by the central government regarding the potential US tariffs would amplify farmers' difficulties, the Congress leader said, noting that the absence of farm loan waivers would further exacerbate the situation for agricultural communities in Maharashtra.

"It is clear that tomorrow, if US plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on imports, it will have severe consequences on Indian farming and since the government has not done any planning to that effect, it will impact the farmers in Maharashtra as well and that is why farm loan waiver was important bit it did not happen," he said.

Speaking on the position taken by state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over the farm loan waiver, he said that the farmers should now be awakened and should expose this anti farmers government.

Pawar, speaking at an event in Baramati in Pune on Friday, said the current financial situation of the state does not allow for a crop loan waiver and asked farmers to pay instalments in time rather than wait for an announcement in this regard. He said "one can feign many things but not financial reality".

"The chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) has already defended (what Ajit Pawar said) and said that (farm loan waiver) cannot be given. This decision has not been taken alone by Ajit Pawar as finance minister. It was taken in the cabinet meeting," Chavan said.

"They have taken the decision after deliberating on the positive-negative aspects of farm loan waiver," he added.

He said it seemed they were not in need of votes and not bothered about the votes after the assembly polls.

Chavan also accused the BJP of creating communal tensions.

"The government should decide in which direction the country should go as people have voted for them," he said.

He added that there is a deliberate attempt to create communal tensions.

"There is farce going on that one will say something and the other will react. For all this, the chief minister himself is responsible. Everything is going on as per his blessings," Chavan criticised. PTI SPK NP