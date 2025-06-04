Reckless biker performing stunt in front of DTC bus traced; bike scrapped

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A motorcyclist caught on camera performing risky moves in front of a moving Delhi Transport Corporation bus has been apprehended, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the biker was endangering not only his own life but also road users' with his erratic riding on a busy road.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media and was widely circulated.

"After verifying the incident with the DTC control room, the bus involved was identified. Police then analysed the viral clip and other technical inputs to track the motorcycle's registration number," a statement of the Delhi Police read.

More probing revealed that the two-wheeler had been sold more than 13 years ago, but the ownership transfer was not updated in the official records.

Police contacted the registered owner and traced the bike's current owner with his cooperation.

Police said the bike, over 15 years old, was handed over to a registered scrapper, as per regulations.

Legal action has been initiated against the rider.