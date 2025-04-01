Reckless comments about India not only unwise but also lead to consequences: Ex-Manipur CM to Yunus

Imphal, Apr 1 (PTI) Stating that the interim government in Bangladesh was attempting to frame the Northeast as a "strategic pawn", former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday asked its Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus to not make reckless comments about India as its is "not only unwise but also lead to consequences".
Calling Bangladesh the "only guardian of the ocean" in the region, Yunus urged China to extend its economic influence to his country, mentioning that India's northeastern states being landlocked could prove to be an opportunity.
"It is apparent that Md Yunus and his interim government in Bangladesh are attempting to frame the Northeast as a strategic pawn to serve their geopolitical ambitions. Such provocative and irresponsible statements are unbecoming of a leader, and I condemn his remarks in the strongest possible terms," Singh, a BJP leader, said.
"Let it be made absolutely clear, India's unity and territorial integrity are non-negotiable and cannot be challenged by anyone. Md Yunus must exercise restraint; making reckless comments about a nation like India is not only unwise but also lead to consequences he may come to regret," he added.
Yunus apparently made the comment during his recent four-day visit to China. A video of it surfaced on social media on Monday.
"The seven states of India, the eastern part of India, are called the seven sisters. They are a landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean," he said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the statement as "offensive and strongly condemnable", and called for prioritisation of exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to the rest of India, effectively bypassing the 'Chicken's Neck'.
This remark underscores the "persistent vulnerability narrative associated with the strategic 'Chicken's Neck' corridor", he said.
"Historically, even internal elements within India have dangerously suggested severing this critical passageway to isolate the Northeast from the mainland physically. Therefore, it is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the Chicken’s Neck corridor," he said.
Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma on Monday said that letting go of the Chittagong port in present-day Bangladesh in 1947 was India's "biggest mistake”, and made a pitch for a route to the ocean with the support of "indigenous people".
"Time for India to make a route to the ocean by supporting our indigenous people who once ruled Chittagong so we are no longer dependent on an ungrateful regime. India’s biggest mistake was to let go of the port (Chittagong) in 1947 despite the hill people living there wanting to be a part of the Indian Union," Debbarma said.
"Mr Yunus may think he is the guardian of the ocean but the reality is he is a stop-gap leader at the age of almost 85. Let’s not forget Tripura is only a few miles away from the port," he added. PTI CORR SOM
Reckless comments about India not only unwise but also lead to consequences: Ex-Manipur CM to Yunus
Follow Us
Imphal, Apr 1 (PTI) Stating that the interim government in Bangladesh was attempting to frame the Northeast as a "strategic pawn", former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday asked its Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus to not make reckless comments about India as its is "not only unwise but also lead to consequences".
Calling Bangladesh the "only guardian of the ocean" in the region, Yunus urged China to extend its economic influence to his country, mentioning that India's northeastern states being landlocked could prove to be an opportunity.
"It is apparent that Md Yunus and his interim government in Bangladesh are attempting to frame the Northeast as a strategic pawn to serve their geopolitical ambitions. Such provocative and irresponsible statements are unbecoming of a leader, and I condemn his remarks in the strongest possible terms," Singh, a BJP leader, said.
"Let it be made absolutely clear, India's unity and territorial integrity are non-negotiable and cannot be challenged by anyone. Md Yunus must exercise restraint; making reckless comments about a nation like India is not only unwise but also lead to consequences he may come to regret," he added.
Yunus apparently made the comment during his recent four-day visit to China. A video of it surfaced on social media on Monday.
"The seven states of India, the eastern part of India, are called the seven sisters. They are a landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean," he said.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the statement as "offensive and strongly condemnable", and called for prioritisation of exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to the rest of India, effectively bypassing the 'Chicken's Neck'.
This remark underscores the "persistent vulnerability narrative associated with the strategic 'Chicken's Neck' corridor", he said.
"Historically, even internal elements within India have dangerously suggested severing this critical passageway to isolate the Northeast from the mainland physically. Therefore, it is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the Chicken’s Neck corridor," he said.
Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma on Monday said that letting go of the Chittagong port in present-day Bangladesh in 1947 was India's "biggest mistake”, and made a pitch for a route to the ocean with the support of "indigenous people".
"Time for India to make a route to the ocean by supporting our indigenous people who once ruled Chittagong so we are no longer dependent on an ungrateful regime. India’s biggest mistake was to let go of the port (Chittagong) in 1947 despite the hill people living there wanting to be a part of the Indian Union," Debbarma said.
"Mr Yunus may think he is the guardian of the ocean but the reality is he is a stop-gap leader at the age of almost 85. Let’s not forget Tripura is only a few miles away from the port," he added. PTI CORR SOM