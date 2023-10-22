Recklessly driven civic bus rams into vehicles in Pune; driver arrested

Pune, Oct 22 (PTI) The driver of a bus belonging to the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Manhamandal Limited (PMPL) was arrested for reckless driving after he hit some vehicles in the city, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred at Senapati Bapat road around 1 pm on Saturday, an official said.

The police have arrested the driver Nilesh Sawant under sections 308 (an attempt to commit culpable homicide), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

"A PMPML bus was heading towards Chinchwad when the driver argued with a motorist over rash driving. Afraid of being attacked by other motorists, the driver took the bus in reverse and ended up hitting some vehicles behind him," the official from Chatushrungi police station said.

While no one was injured in the accident, the driver has been arrested for recklessness, he added. PTI COR ARU