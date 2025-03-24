Recklessness in garb of freedom of speech won't be tolerated: Fadnavis on Kamra row

Mumbai: Amid a row over stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's alleged defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the "reckless" misuse of the freedom of speech will not be tolerated.

Speaking in the state assembly after the issue figured in the House, Fadnavis said Kamra has a history of making low-level comments on the prime minister, Chief Justice of India and the judiciary.

"His modus operandi is to create a controversy for publicity," the chief minister said.

During his performance at the Habitat Studio at the Unicontinental hotel in Mumbai's Khar area, Kamra had referred to Shinde as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody on him.

Kamra used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde against his then boss Uddhav Thackeray.

Fadnavis said Kamra has now targeted Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Shinde, and the people of Maharashtra showed through the 2024 assembly polls mandate that who is "khuddar" (self-respecting) and who is "gaddar" (traitor).

"Is Kamra bigger than the people of Maharashtra?" he asked.

The people of Maharashtra have shown that Shinde is the true inheritor of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray's ideology.

"Kamra's aim was to belittle Shinde in the eyes of the people. The opposition is supporting such a talk and one wonders whether Kamra is hand-in-glove with the opposition. He has posted a picture of himself with a red copy of the Constitution book which Rahul Gandhi carries," Fadnavis said.

"When you attack the freedom of others, your freedom is restricted. If you insult people on constitutional posts to create disturbances by taking supari (contract) to get publicity, it will not be tolerated. No one will object to stand-up comedy and satire. If we behave recklessly in the garb of freedom of speech and expression, it will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken as per law," the CM said.

Earlier, the House witnessed uproarious scenes over the Kamra show row, with Shiv Sena members demanding strict action against the stand-up comedian.

Arjun Khotkar (of Shiv Sena) raised the issue and demanded strict action against Kamra.

Minister Shambhuraj Desai also supported Khotkar's demand.

Members of the ruling benches were on their feet shouting slogans.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar then adjourned the House for five minutes.