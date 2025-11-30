New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Parents play the most crucial role in identifying and nurturing a child's abilities, said former Indian athlete Anju Bobby George.

She began training at the age of five. "People in the neighbourhood would ask my mother why she was sending me into sports? The mother replied, 'I can see her potential in sports'," George said at an event held on Saturday.

Ignoring what others said, she firmly supported her. She would stand in the scorching sun the entire day while her daughter trained.

The message, in George's words, was clear: understand your child, recognise the talent hidden within them, and stand by them - then success will never be far.

George, a former Indian athlete, Olympian, Arjuna Awardee, Khel Ratna recipient, and Padma Shri awardee, shared these thoughts at the 21st Foundation Day celebration of Seth Anandram Jaipuria School.

Shishir Jaipuria, chairman of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, addressed the gathering and highlighted the school's 21-year journey. He said, "Our educational philosophy is based on the three pillars of new-age learning - relevance, resilience, and reflection. We focus on fostering leadership and future readiness in our learners." Dhwani Jaipuria, director of the Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group, said that every child is unique and possesses a different talent.

The event, themed 'Sadbhav - The Strength of Our Bonds', highlighted the values of unity, harmony, and shared humanity.

During the event, George also recalled an incident from 2004, when she missed winning a medal for India due to illness. But she persevered, and the next time, she won gold.

She encouraged students, saying, "Dream big. Even if you stumble or fall, tell yourself - You are good enough. So dream, and keep dreaming. Success will surely follow." She also urged the children to give back to society, saying that whatever they achieve or learn, they should return it to the community with a spirit of gratitude.