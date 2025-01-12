Recognise your inner strength to contribute towards nation building: Rajasthan CM tells youngsters

Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) "Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached," Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary, urged the youth to embrace this inspirational message given by the social reformer.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the State-Level Youth Festival at SMS Stadium here, Sharma called on young people to recognise their inner strength and capabilities to contribute significantly to nation-building and achieve new heights of success.

The chief minister reiterated the state government's commitment to encouraging youth in every field.

He highlighted initiatives aimed at empowering youth, women, farmers and the underprivileged, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a developed India.

"The state government is working diligently to create 4 lakh government jobs and 6 lakh private-sector employment opportunities within five years," he said.

Sharma highlighted the importance of providing vocational and industry-based education, with new undergraduate and postgraduate courses being introduced in government colleges.

He also talked about key initiatives such as the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, which has facilitated local employment opportunities through MoUs, and the Skill Development and Placement Camps, which have provided career guidance to over 10,000 youth and job placements for nearly 30,000 individuals.

To promote innovation, Sharma said the government has established Startup Launchpads, registering over 900 startups in the past year.

Special provisions, such as reserving 30 per cent of college seats for female students and waiving fees for children of marginal, small farmers and farm labourers, reflect the state’s inclusive development approach. PTI SDA ARD ARD