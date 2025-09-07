Recognition of 23 schools for Dhangar community students cancelled over irregularities

Jalna, Sep 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department has cancelled the recognition of 23 English-medium residential schools meant for students of the Dhangar community in Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Beed districts over alleged irregularities, an official said on Sunday.

These comprise 20 in Jalna, two in Beed and one in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, he added.

"These schools started in 2024 under the Raje Yashwantrao Holkar English Medium Residential Education Scheme and were supposed to provide accommodation, food and quality education to children from the Dhangar community. The scheme began with 5,500 students, with the aim of increasing enrolment by 10,000 every year," he said.

These irregularities were found during inspections by department personnel between July 11 and 14, he said.

"Many of the schools failed to provide basic facilities like proper accommodation and food despite receiving government funds. The issue came to light after social activists Suresh Kale and Somnath Kale of Ambad lodged complaints with the department," he said.

The notification to cancel the recognition of the 23 schools was issued on September 1 by the deputy secretary of the Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department, he said, adding that affected students will be accommodated in other schools. PTI COR BNM