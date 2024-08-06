Recognition of India-Fiji special ties of friendship: EAM on Fiji's highest civilian award for Murmu

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the conferment of Fiji's highest civilian award on President Droupadi Murmu is a recognition of India-Fiji "special ties of friendship" characterised by close political cooperation and people-to-people goodwill.

In a post on X, he also shared a photograph of President Murmu with her Fijian counterpart Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere. Murmu is currently on a State Visit to Fiji.

"The conferment of Fiji's highest civilian award, the Companion of the Order of Fiji on Rashtrapatiji is a matter of immense pride for all Indians.

"A recognition of India-Fiji special ties of friendship characterised by close political cooperation and people to people goodwill. @rashtrapatibhvn," he posted on the social media platform.

President Murmu was on Tuesday conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji as she hailed the ties between the two countries and said India stands ready to partner with Fiji to build a stronger, resilient and more prosperous nation.

"President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere of Fiji conferred the Companion of the Order of Fiji upon President Droupadi Murmu. This is the highest civilian award of Fiji," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.