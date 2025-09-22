Recognition of Palestinian state may speed up implementation of solution: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, Sept 22 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Monday welcomed the recognition of Palestinian state by several countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Portugal and Australia.

He expressed hope that such steps will expedite a solution that brings justice and relief to the besieged Palestinians and bring lasting peace in the region.

"The recognition of the Palestinian state by Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and Portugal is a welcome development. The Palestinian suffering has surpassed all levels of endurance and patience, yet the world powers seem unmoved by it," Mirwaiz said in an X post.

"We hope and pray that more and more countries wake up to the injustice and genocide being committed upon Palestinians and recognise the rights of Palestinians over their land," he said. PTI MIJ RUK RUK