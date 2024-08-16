Recognition to Independent films has changed cinema's landscape: Actor Seema Biswas

Shimla, Aug 16 (PTI) The landscape of Indian cinema has evolved with recognition for regional films both within India and across the globe, Bandit Queen-fame Seema Biswas said on Friday at the inauguration of the International Film Festival of Shimla.

Seema Biswas, known for taking on such challenging roles as the portrayal of Phoolan Devi, a bandit-turned-politician, said, "The journey in the film industry has never been easy, but it has been incredibly rewarding." During an interaction on the first day of the three-day festival, Biswas reflected on the challenges of breaking into the film industry, particularly for women and those from non-mainstream backgrounds, and lauded the growing support for independent and regional filmmakers.

She, according to a statement, said that events like the IFFS are vital for creating spaces where diverse voices can be heard and appreciated.

Inaugurating the festival, Director, Department of Language & Culture, Pankaj Lalit (HAS) emphasised on the importance of such cultural events in promoting Himachal Pradesh as a premier destination for arts and cinema.

"Shimla has always been a place where art and culture flourish. The International Film Festival of Shimla is a testament to our commitment to nurturing and celebrating artistic talents from across the globe," Lalit said.

A total of 105 films from 27 countries and 22 states, reflecting a broad spectrum of genres and styles, will be showcased during the festival. A special section, 'bachpan,' dedicated to the children, will be held to screen curated films for them.

Festival Director Pushp Raj Thakur said that the IFFS also offers an excellent platform for local filmmakers and artists to showcase their work.