Recognize 'traitors' who want to weaken 'qaum', says Sukhbir Badal amid rebellion in SAD

Chandigarh, Aug 15 (PTI) SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday asked the 'qaum' (Sikh community) to recognize the "traitors" whose only target is to "weaken" the community.

He also asked the 'qaum' to identify those who are their own and who are not.

Badal's remarks came in the backdrop of a revolt by a section of party leaders, who wanted him to step down from the position of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president following the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha polls.

Badal was addressing a gathering at a conference organised in Issru, Ludhiana.

"Ours is a 103-year-old party. Today our 'qaum' (Sikh community) is being attacked. Your own party (SAD) is being attacked. There are some traitors within our 'qaum'. There are some people who are sold for 'chhotti chaudhars' (small positions) and gunmen (security men) while their only target is to weaken our 'qaum' (community)," said Badal.

"Instead of fighting against the attack, they are supporting our enemies," he added without taking anybody's name.

Badal said, "We should recognize who are traitors of the 'qaum'. Who are your leaders? Until we identify good and bad, we will continue to be attacked." Notably, the SAD is facing the worst rebellion in its history with a section of party leaders, including former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra and ex-Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Bibi Jagir Kaur are demanding Badal to step down.

The SAD has already expelled party's patron Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and eight other rebels on the charge of anti-party activities.

Rebel Akali leaders had even launched a 'Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar', aimed to "strengthen and uplift" the 103-year-old outfit.

The rebel leader had also appeared before the Akal Takht, seeking forgiveness for the "four mistakes" during the former SAD regime between 2007 and 2017, including the failure to punish those responsible for the 2015 sacrilege incidents and pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2007 blasphemy case.

Later, Badal sought "unconditional forgiveness" for "all mistakes" committed when the party was in power in Punjab.

On the issue of control over the Sikh religious institutions, the SAD chief accused the RSS of capturing the control of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

He further alleged that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the apex gurdwara body, was "broken" to create a separate gurdwara committee in Haryana.

During his address, Badal said that development in Punjab took place only during the erstwhile Akali regime as he pointed towards a road network, flyovers, airport etc.

He slammed the Congress and the AAP, claiming that these parties did "nothing" during their respective dispensation.

"Tell us any road or a street built by the Congress or the AAP. Such parties do not have vision for taking Punjab forward," he said. PTI CHS AS AS