Recommendation soon over heritage tag for Savarkar Sadan: Civic body to HC

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) The civic body here told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that its heritage committee has held a meeting and a recommendation would soon be sent to the Maharashtra government over grant of heritage status to the Savarkar Sadan in Dadar area.

Savarkar Sadan, located in Dadar's Shivaji Park area, was once the residence of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The meeting and fresh recommendation was warranted after the Maharashtra government informed the high court last month that files pertaining to the case, including the recommendation submitted by the civic body in 2010, was destroyed in a fire at the Mantralaya (secretariat) in 2012.

On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne that its Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) held a meeting last month on the issue and a recommendation would be sent to the state government soon.

The court directed the BMC to file its affidavit and posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.

The bench continued its earlier order directing for status quo to be maintained on any redevelopment activity at the structure.

A public interest litigation filed by Abhinav Bharat Congress, a Hindu organisation led by Pankaj Phadnis, had sought heritage protection for the building.

The PIL urged the state government to act on a 2010 recommendation to include the building in Mumbai's official heritage list.

The petitioner highlighted that despite this recommendation, the Urban Development Department failed to take action for over a decade.

The government, in its affidavit filed on July 28, said it could not take action on the recommendation submitted by the civic body's heritage committee approving Savarkar Sadan to be placed under the heritage list, as documents of the case were destroyed in the fire at the Mantralaya in 2012.

The department tried to search and/or recreate the destroyed files but the same could not be traced, the affidavit said.

The committee would hold a fresh meeting and submit its recommendation after which the government would take its final decision, it added. PTI SP GK