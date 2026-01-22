Recommissioned Imphal ISBT will boost connectivity, commerce: Manipur guv Bhalla

Imphal, Jan 22 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday said the newly recommissioned Inter State Bus Terminal Imphal will strengthen the state’s connectivity with the rest of the country.

Speaking at a function, Bhalla said the event marked a restoration of an important public institution conceived in the larger interest of the people of the state.

He added that ISBT was originally inaugurated in 2011 with a vision to serve as a modern gateway connecting Manipur with the rest of the country and to facilitate orderly, safe and efficient inter-state transport.

However, despite this noble intent and the investment of public resources, the facility did not witness sustained operations for a considerable period thereafter.

The governor pointed that the reactivation of the ISBT symbolises collective resolve to ensure that public infrastructure serves its rightful purpose, efficiently, responsibly, and for the welfare of the people and is an essential link that binds the state to the wider national network of movement, commerce, and exchange.

Bhalla said restoring ISBT in its full functionality will strengthen connectivity within the districts, region, neighbouring states and the rest of the country.

The governor also envisaged that the effective operation of ISBT will improve logistics, reduce transportation inefficiencies, and strengthen supply chains.

He assured the commitment of the state government to undertake sustained efforts to upgrade ISBT Imphal into a world-class transport hub, equipped with modern amenities, enhanced safety, and passenger-friendly services in the times to come.

The governor also congratulated state transport department for reviving the ISBT in a record time of three months.

Later, the governor flagged off state transport buses for 12 routes connecting different corners of the state, marking the resumption of organised and streamlined bus operations from the ISBT complex. PTI COR MNB