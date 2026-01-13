Reconciliation, strong governance key to establishing peace in Manipur: Guv

Imphal, Jan 13 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday emphasised the importance of reconciliation and strong governance as key to establishing peace in the state.

Addressing a seminar, Bhalla spoke about the state's resilience, rich cultural heritage, and the collective efforts of security forces, civil society and community stakeholders in steering the state towards stability.

He also underscored Manipur's immense potential in agriculture, horticulture, handloom, handicrafts, eco-tourism and sports.

He emphasised the entrepreneurial spirit of the state's people and the remarkable achievements of Manipuri athletes on the global stage.

He called for deeper investment in education, skill development, connectivity and youth empowerment to shape a stable and prosperous future for the state. PTI CORR SOM