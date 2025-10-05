Reconsider imposition of levy on sugarcane mills: Sharad Pawar to Maharashtra govt

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has accused the Maharashtra government of making "sugarcane cultivators" contribute to Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) instead of helping rain-hit farmers on its own, and asked it to reconsider the imposition of a levy on sugarcane mills.

The criticism stems from the government's move to impose a levy on sugarcane in mills to provide relief to affected farmers through the CMRF.

"I am surprised that the Maharashtra government decided to charge an extra levy from sugarcane cultivators to provide financial assistance to Marathwada farmers hit by floods. I request the government to reconsider its decision", Pawar said.

The government last week decided to impose a levy of Rs 10 per tonne of sugarcane on mills for the CMRF and Rs 5 per tonne for assistance to flood-affected farmers.

Several farm leaders, including Raju Shetti, Congress MLC Satej Patil, and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, have opposed the levy, calling it "unfair" and a "financial burden".

The government, however, maintained that the measure was necessary to ensure immediate relief for flood-affected families in the Marathwada region, which was worst hit by rains and floods.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified on Sunday that the contribution would come from the profits of sugarcane mills, not from farmers' earnings.

"There are around 200 mills in Maharashtra. One mill may have to contribute about Rs 25 lakh to the CMRF. We are seeking funds from the profits of sugar mills, not from farmers," Fadnavis said at an event in Ahilyanagar attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He slammed those criticising the decision, saying they were misinterpreting it.

“Some people have stooped so low that they are portraying this as the government taking money from farmers. The fact is that the contribution is from the profits of the mills and will go to flood-hit farmers in Marathwada. Some mills have even been found cheating farmers in tonnage. I will show them the mirror," the chief minister said. PTI MR ND NSK