Reconsider protest against bills for removal of PM, CMs, ministers: Himanta to Opposition

Guwahati, Aug 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday appealed to the opposition to reconsider its protest against the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which he said is a step towards “restoring public confidence in democracy”.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said the opposition parties have misinterpreted the Bills, and that there is no danger to any elected government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday moved the Bill in the Lok Sabha, which seeks to allow for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and other ministers if they are arrested on serious charges for a period of 30 days.

The Bill faced fierce protests from Opposition members, who described it as being "against the spirit of the Constitution and federalism".

"The Bills are a step towards restoring public confidence in democracy and governance. The opposition should reconsider and support these," Sarma said.

"In those 30 days... the accused will have multiple legal options to challenge the custody. The Bills provide that if a sitting PM, CM or minister is arrested, they must secure bail within 30 days. Failure to do so establishes prima facie legitimacy of the arrest," he said.

Sarma asserted that the opposition's claim about dismantling an elected government is a completely wrong interpretation.

In his brief response to the Opposition's criticism of the Bills, Shah batted for an enhanced standing for moral values in public life, saying, "We cannot be so shameless that we continue to occupy Constitutional positions while facing serious charges". PTI TR RBT