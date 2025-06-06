Reconstituted probe team in corruption case against court staffer, Delhi HC told

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) The Delhi High Court was on Friday informed that the team probing the corruption case against a court staffer had been reconstituted.

The Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) made the statement before Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

The court had previously asked the investigating agency to consider changing the investigating officer following allegations of bias against him.

The court posted the anticipatory bail plea of the ahlmad (court staff who maintains records), and his petition seeking transfer of investigation to CBI, on June 9.

He alleged that the ACB lodged the bribery FIR to frame a trial court judge to "settle scores with him" after he issued notice to its joint commissioner over a contempt reference to the Delhi High Court for allegedly threatening the staff.

He alleged that the investigating officer was the one against whom he had made complaints to the authorities.

The counsel for the petitioner said though the investigating officer had been changed, the joint commissioner still continued as the department's head.

"We can't start having doubts about everybody," the court retorted.

The court remarked a case's transfer from one authority to another was "not an easy thing".

"There has to be apparent malafide. We had forewarned them, knowing what apprehension you have in mind and thankfully and rightfully they have reconstituted the committee," it added.

On May 16, the ACB registered an FIR against the court ahlmad following complaints of demands of bribe by the accused for securing bail.

The ahlmad, 38, was posted in the court of a special judge in Rouse Avenue District Court between September 14, 2023 and March 21, 2025.

The ahlmad's anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by a sessions court on May 22 after the public prosecutor claimed his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the entire conspiracy.

In the other petition before the high court, the ahlmad has sought quashing of the FIR and the consequent proceedings.

In the alternative, he has prayed for a direction from the high court to transfer the case to CBI for a fair and proper investigation.

On February 14, the high court administration turned down ACB's request to initiate a probe against the special judge concerned for alleged bribery, saying the probe agency did not have "sufficient material" against the judge.

It, however, asked the ACB to continue with its investigation and suggested to approach them again if any material showing the special judge's involvement was found. PTI ADS AMK AMK