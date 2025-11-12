Reconstructed Thane District Civil Hospital likely to be ready by December-end'

Thane, Nov 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Wednesday directed officials to speed up the pending reconstruction work of the Thane District Civil Hospital (TDCH), which is expected to be completed by December-end.

During an inspection visit to the under-construction hospital here, Abitkar expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work for the independent power supply system.

One of the most important healthcare centres in the region, TDCH, has been under reconstruction to provide modern and enhanced medical facilities. The new complex will house a 900-bed facility, including a 500-bed general hospital, a 200-bed women's hospital, and a 200-bed referral hospital.

Civil Surgeon Dr Kailash Pawar informed that 90 per cent of the construction work has been completed, with installation of advanced medical equipment and internal electrification in progress.

"The project is expected to be completed by December-end, after which 1,078 new medical and administrative posts will be created to improve healthcare services for citizens from Thane, Raigad, and nearby districts", he said.

The minister also inspected the helipad being constructed for air ambulance operations. PTI COR NSK