Reconstruction of disaster-affected school buildings top priority for Himachal govt, says minister

Shimla, Nov 11 (PTI) Repair and reconstruction of the disaster-affected school buildings is the top priority of the state government, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said on Tuesday, adding that the deputy directors in his department have been directed to release funds to the state's housing and urban development authority for this.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Education Department, the minister said that damage estimated at Rs. 126.73 crore has been incurred in approximately 1,411 educational institutions across the state during the monsoon this year.

Thakur also directed the authority officials to expedite the completion of reconstruction and repair works for the convenience and safety of children, a statement issued here said.

The education minister further issued instructions to deputy directors to conduct regular reviews of schools during the academic session and pay special attention to schools with results below 25 per cent.

Thakur announced that Bachelor of Education and Diploma in Elementary Education students will be sent to their native areas for teaching practice and instructed that not more than five trainees be assigned to a single school.

He said that the Complex School System has been introduced to provide better educational opportunities to children and to ensure optimal use of school resources. Students from merged schools are being enrolled in nearby schools under this system, the minister added.

The minister directed officials to expedite disciplinary action against teachers found guilty of harassing students in educational institutions. A review was also held to explore ways of reducing the non-academic workload of teachers, and the deputy directors have been asked to submit their suggestions within ten days to simplify these processes.