Reconstruction of Karnataka Bhavan building: CM asks officials to finish work by June 2024

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday inspected the work of reconstructing the main Karnataka Bhavan building here and directed the authorities to complete it by June next year.

The civil work of the main building of the Karnataka Bhavan, located on the Kautilya Marg in Delhi's Chanakyapuri area, is in the last stage.

According to sources, Siddaramaiah has instructed the Karnataka Public Works Department officials to complete the work by June 2024.

The reconstruction work began in 2020 and was estimated to cost Rs 80-85 crore. The project was to be completed in two years but the work got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Delhi government's pollution restrictions, sources said.

As a result, the cost of the project has now escalated to Rs 120 crore, they added.

Resident Commissioner Imkongla Jamir, Additional Resident Commissioner Akriti Bansal, Assistant Executive Engineer of the Karnataka Public Works Department B Anantha, Assitant Engineer N L Sharat Kumar and Architect Uday Bhat were present during the inspection.