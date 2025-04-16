Reconstruction works in U'khand: Divisional commissioners, DMs get more financial powers

Dehradun, Apr 16 (PTI) The financial powers of divisional commissioners and district magistrates in Uttarakhand have been increased to speed up reconstruction of public properties damaged in natural disasters.

A decision to increase their financial powers was taken by the state Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday night, his secretary Shailesh Bagauli told reporters.

According to the decision, divisional commissioners can now give clearance to reconstruction works worth Rs 1 to 5 crore and DMs to works worth up to Rs 1 crore.

Earlier, divisional commissioners were authorised to clear reconstruction projects worth Rs 20-50 lakh and DMs up to Rs 20 lakh only.

This has been done to speed up reconstruction works in case of natural disasters in the state, Bagauli said.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to the state's first millet policy to promote cultivation of coarse grains besides a kiwi policy and a dragon fruit scheme, he said.

Cash incentives worth Rs 1,500 to Rs 4,000 per hectare will be given to farmers for growing millets. The kiwi policy is aimed at doubling the income of farmers in the hill areas. Subsidies will be given to dragon fruit growing farmers, Bagauli said. The Cabinet also decided to give 11 hectares of agricultural land for the expansion of a greenfield airport in Pant Nagar.

It also decided to declare one village each in every district as Sanskrit Gram. Every such village will have a Sanskrit instructor who will teach residents the language and encourage them to communicate with each other in it.

The appointment of Sanskrit teachers for each Sanskrit Gram will be done for a period of three years on a monthly honorarium of Rs 20,000. PTI ALM ALM KVK KVK