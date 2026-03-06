Record 16 candidates from J-K clear UPSC civil services exam

Srinagar, Mar 6 (PTI) As many as 16 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir – the joint highest ever – have cleared the civil services examination 2025, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission on Friday.
Suvan Sharma topped the list in the Union territory with an all-India rank (AIR) of 148.
Others who qualified the exam were Towseef Ahmad Ganie (AIR 254), Ritika (456), Sooyash Shivam (572), Muneeb Parrah (581), Ghulam Din (683), Dwarka Gaadhi (721), Akash (747), Koh-e-Safa (763), Yasaar (811), Abhishek (820), Pankaj (856), Mohd Ajaz (869), Azhar (886), Sarfraz (936) and Irfan Ahmad Lone, a differently-abled candidate who secured an AIR of 957.
In 2022, too, 16 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir had cleared the prestigious nationwide competitive examination.
The written exams for the civil services 2025 were conducted last August, followed by interviews held between December 2025 and February this year.
According to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), 958 candidates have been recommended for appointment across different services. PTI SSB ARI