Record 22.78 lakh services delivered through Himachal's e-District Portal in 2024

Shimla, Oct 12 (PTI) A record 22.78 lakh services were delivered through Himachal Pradesh's e-District Portal in 2024, the highest so far under the state's ongoing push for digital governance, officials said on Sunday.

Digital governance has been a key focus area, with departments across the state actively adopting online service delivery.

In 2023, about 14.97 lakh services were provided through the portal, while in 2025, the number has already touched 15 lakh, with expectations of a further increase in the remaining months of the year, a statement issued here said.

The number of online services available on the e-District Portal has seen a significant expansion, from 113 services in 2022 to 436 in 2025, marking nearly a fourfold increase since the present government assumed office.

The number rose to 217 in 2023 and 251 in 2024, reflecting the administration's steady progress toward comprehensive digital governance, the statement added.

Gokul Butail, Principal Advisor (IT and Innovation) to the Chief Minister, said that digital services have revolutionised citizen access to government facilities, enabling applications from anywhere and at any time, saving both time and money.

These services are also conveniently available through Lok Mitra Kendras across the state, and efforts will continue to ensure that every citizen benefits from accessible, transparent, and efficient digital services, he added.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had emphasised that all departments have been instructed to adopt paperless, presence-less, and cashless systems.

A pilot project initiated in select tehsils of the Revenue Department now enables property registration without the need for a single visit to a government office, a step that has received encouraging public feedback, the statement said.