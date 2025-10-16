Record 32.67 lakh beneficiaries selected for Maharashtra's agri mechanisation scheme: Bharane

Mumbai, Oct 16 (PTI) A total of 32.67 lakh beneficiaries have been selected for Maharashtra government's Agricultural Mechanisation Scheme through the MahaDBT portal, which is the highest ever chosen, state minister Dattatray Bharane said on Thursday.

The decision would provide significant relief to farmers recovering from the impact of excessive rainfall and help them adopt modern technology to improve productivity, the state agriculture minister said while appealing to the selected beneficiaries to take full advantage of the scheme.

The minister also informed that the GST rate on agricultural machinery and implements has been reduced by 5 per cent, which will further ease the financial burden on farmers.

He cautioned that strict action will be taken against manufacturers or dealers found involved in any irregularities.

The scheme is being implemented under three components, namely Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation (SMAM), State-Sponsored Agricultural Mechanisation Scheme, and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (DPR-based).

Under the current drive, 3,38,484 beneficiaries have been selected under SMAM, 29,26,614 under the State-Sponsored Scheme, and 2,127 under RKVY (DPR-based), taking the total to 32,67,225 beneficiaries.

In addition, funds will also be made available under Krushi Samruddhi Yojana approved by the government on July 22 this year.

During a recent review meeting, which was attended by senior officials including the additional chief secretary (agriculture), agriculture commissioner and all directors of agriculture, Bharane directed the department to select all pending applications given the availability of sufficient funds.

"No applications will be automatically cancelled. Farmers who do not wish to avail the benefit will have to give written consent for withdrawal at the taluka level. Farmers must coordinate with local agriculture officers, obtain prior consent, and purchase machinery to avail the benefits," he said.

"Farmers will receive assistance for the purchase of tractors, rotavators, power tillers, combine harvesters, manual and tractor-operated implements, sprayers, and tool banks, among others. The record selection of beneficiaries will accelerate agricultural modernisation and help farmers recover faster from the damage caused by excessive rainfall," Bharane added. PTI MR BNM