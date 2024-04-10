Record created as 40 lakh Assam women pledge to vote in LS polls

Guwahati, Apr 10 (PTI) More than 40 lakh women across Assam on Wednesday took a pledge to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, making the event enlisted in the India Book of Records, the CEO's Office said.

The Chief Electoral Officer with the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission and the Assam State Urban Livelihoods Mission took the initiative in which over 40 lakh women members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) took the vow on a single day, a statement said.

The women pledged to vote during the forthcoming elections to Lok Sabha.

"The initiative was aimed to uphold the democratic traditions of the country and the dignity of free, fair and peaceful elections. It also envisioned to improve electoral participation not just in terms of numbers but also in terms of quality," the statement said.

At a meeting held at the CEO's Office, the India Book of Records adjudicator Narvijay verified the procedure and announced the record for the successful completion of the pledge-taking event.

He presented the certificate to the Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel.

The voting of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam will take place at 28,645 polling stations in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7.

Votes will be counted on June 4 after completion of the entire seven-phase election across the country.