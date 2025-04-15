Record drug bust in Goa: Cocaine valued at Rs 43 cr seized; three held

Panaji: In the biggest drug seizure in Goa's history, police recovered over 4 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 43 crore, concealed in chocolates and coffee packets, leading to the arrest of three individuals and an investigation into suspected international links.

Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rahul Gupta told reporters on Tuesday that a husband-wife duo and another person were arrested in Chicalim village, South Goa, for possessing cocaine.

"The 4.32-kg cocaine was concealed in 32 chocolate and coffee packets. Police have arrested Nibu Vincent and a couple," Gupta stated, adding that this marks the biggest drug seizure in Goa.

He revealed that the accused woman had procured the packets from a source for peddling, with the involvement of her husband and Vincent.

"We are verifying the source of this large quantity of drugs," Gupta said, adding that the police are also investigating a potential international angle, as the woman had recently traveled to Thailand.

The police officer further disclosed that the woman had previously served a three-month prison sentence in connection with a prostitution case, while her husband also has a criminal record.

Reacting to the seizure, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stated on X handle, "Kudos to the @Goa_Police and the Crime Branch for their commendable efforts and swift action in the biggest ever drug bust in the State".

He said three individuals were apprehended by the crime branch based on specific intelligence of possessing the narcotic substance with an estimated value of Rs 43.2 crore.

"The arrests were made at the Crime Branch office in Ribandar, Goa, following effective technical surveillance and precise operational execution.

"This operation reflects the Government's commitment, sharp vigilance, and professional excellence of our law enforcement agencies in their ongoing battle against drug trafficking," he added.