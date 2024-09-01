Record earnings for Kolkata Metro as single-day revenue tops Rs 1 crore

Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) Kolkata Metro set a new record by surpassing Rs 1 crore in passenger fare earnings in a single day, an official said on Sunday.

According to a Kolkata Metro Railway spokesperson, approximately 6.75 lakh passengers travelled across three lines on Saturday, generating over Rs 1.01 crore in total earnings from fares and online recharges for the day.

While around 5.75 lakh passengers availed the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-New Garia), Green Line-1 (Sector Five-Sealdah) and Green Line-2 (Esplanade-Howrah Maidan) ferried around 50,000 passengers.

Meanwhile, Sunday services on Green Line-2 commenced from September 1, the spokesperson said.