Record number of weddings held at Guruvayur temple

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 8 (PTI) Record number of weddings took place on Sunday at the famed Guruvayur Lord Krishna temple near here, temple authorities said.

On Sunday, as many as 334 weddings were held starting from 4 am.

The temple authorities had made special arrangements to manage the rush associated with the crowd along with the wedding parties.

"By the time the temple was closed in the afternoon, 333 weddings were held. The 334th wedding was held after the temple reopened after the noon poojas," a temple official said.

Over 100 police officers led by Guruvayur ACP, along with the temple authorities made the necessary arrangements for the massive exercise.

The temple authorities had arranged six wedding stands in view of the heavy rush.

A total of 24 people including close relatives and the personal photographers were allowed near the wedding stands.

Special queues were arranged for the pilgrims to facilitate darshan for them.