Record on EVMs, other valuable documents on India's governance to be showcased in exhibition

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Records on the elevation of General Sam Manekshaw to the rank of Field Marshal, the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and electoral reforms, and other valuable documents illustrating India's governance and developmental journey will be displayed as part of an exhibition here on Friday.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is scheduled to inaugurate the exhibition, titled 'Sushashan Aur Abhilekh 2025', organised by the National Archives of India (NAI) as part of the observance of 'Good Governance' month, at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, officials said on Thursday.

The NAI comes under the purview of the Ministry of Culture.

The exhibition will present valuable records from various ministries, illustrating India's governance and developmental journey, the ministry said.

From the President's Secretariat, key documents include records on the elevation of General SHFJ 'Sam' Manekshaw to the rank of Field Marshal and key ceremonial documents.

From the Election Commission of India repositories, introduction of EVMs and electoral reforms will be showcased, while documents related to Vijay Diwas celebrations and the advancement of Panchayati Raj are drawn from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the ministry said.

The Ministry of Power's records on significant infrastructure projects like the Tehri Dam and Sardar Sarovar Dam will also be displayed.

Other participating ministries and departments, including the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Railways, and National Archives of India, present key documents reflecting legislative reforms, trade agreements, water resource management, legal evolution, international diplomacy, and technological innovation in the railway sector, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

Together, these exhibits narrate India's remarkable journey of governance, nation-building, and public service through archival evidence, it said.

"Cleanliness and good governance are integral to a prosperous society, shaping public conduct, social interactions, and the effective implementation of welfare programmes. One of the key national initiatives in this regard has been the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which has not only improved sanitation and public health but also contributed to the preservation of the nation's archival heritage," the statement mentioned.

Between 2021 and 2025, various government ministries, departments, and public sector undertakings undertook a massive records management exercise, identifying and transferring over 75,500 historically valuable documents to the NAI, the ministry said.

The exhibition showcases a "curated selection of these records", highlighting the importance of transparency, accountability, and record-keeping as pillars of good governance. It reflects on India's administrative evolution and the crucial role of documentation in effective governance.

A special section of the exhibition pays tribute to leaders such as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, whose government emphasised inclusive growth and infrastructure development, and APJ Abdul Kalam, whose contributions to science, technology, and youth empowerment continue to inspire generations, it said.

Through these narratives, the exhibition underscores the dynamic relationship between governance and archival preservation in shaping the nation's developmental story.

Established in March 1891 in Calcutta (now Kolkata) as the Imperial Record Department, the NAI was later relocated to New Delhi, with its iconic building designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens, completed in 1926.

It serves as the nodal agency for the implementation of the Public Records Act, 1993 and Public Records Rules, 1997.

Currently, the NAI holds over 34 crore pages of public records, encompassing official files, volumes, maps, treaties, rare manuscripts, private papers, cartographic records, gazettes, census reports, assembly and parliamentary debates, and proscribed literature. The collection also includes a rich body of oriental records in Sanskrit, Persian, Odia, and other languages, preserving India's administrative and cultural heritage for future generations.

"The exhibition stands as a tribute to India's enduring commitment to clean governance, institutional transparency, and archival preservation -- pillars that strengthen democracy and contribute to a more accountable and progressive society," the statement said.