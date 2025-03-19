Record over 26 lakh public grievances redressed in 2024: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) An all time high of over 26 lakh public grievances have been redressed on CPGRAMS portal during the last year, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

The Central Public Grievances Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) allows citizens to raise grievances online.

"Effective redressal of public grievances in a timely, meaningful and accessible manner through the CPGRAMS has been accorded highest priority in government," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

In the period 2019-2024, 1.15 crore public grievances were redressed, Singh said.

"An all time high of 26,45,869 grievances have been redressed on CPGRAMS portal from January to December, 2024," the minister said.

A total of 1,03,675 Grievance Redressal Officers are mapped on CPGRAMS.

The government has issued comprehensive guidelines for grievance redressal on August 24, 2024 reducing the timelines of grievance redressal to 21 days, Singh said.

To monitor citizen satisfaction, the feedback call centre has completed 19,74,594 citizen surveys till December, 2024, he added.

The feedback survey dashboard is available to the Grievance Redressal Officers to monitor citizen satisfaction.

In January 2025, the government introduced a framework for review of public grievances at the level of secretaries to the Government of India, Singh said.

The Grievance Redressal Assessment Index (GRAI) 2023 prepared by Centre for Good Governance Hyderabad, which was released on December 23, 2024, has indicated that 84 of the 89 ministries/departments have shown significant improvements and progres, he said. PTI AKV NB