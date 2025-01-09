Record over 2.79 crore registrations received so far for 8th edition of PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) A record 2.79 crore registrations have already been received for eighth edition of Prime Minister's Pariksha Pe Charcha, Ministry of Education officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is an annual event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.

The registrations which began last month are open till January 14.

"The 8th edition of PPC has achieved an unprecedented milestone with over 2.79 crore registrations from students, teachers and parents across India and abroad," a senior ministry official said.

Advertisment

To build momentum for the main event, a series of activities will be organised from January 12 (National Youth Day) to January 23 (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti).

The activities include indigenous game sessions, marathon runs, meme competitions, nukkad-nataks, yoga-cum-meditation sessions; singing performances by CBSE, KVS and NVS, poster-making competitions, mental health counselling and workshops with special guests and screenings of inspirational film series.

The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora stadium on February 16, 2018.

Advertisment

Its seventh edition was held in a town hall format at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, engaging participants across the country and overseas. PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS