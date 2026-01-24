Record recruitment, over 20 lakh stagnated promotions cleared in 11 years: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said record number of appointment letters were issued for central government jobs, and over 20 lakh pending promotions were cleared in the past 11 years.

Addressing the Rozgar Mela event, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also cited several reforms aimed at making recruitment to government services more candidate-friendly.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, said appointments through the three major central recruiting agencies -- Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railway Recruitment Boards -- have risen sharply.

Between 2004 and 2014, these agencies together made 7.22 lakh appointments. However, since 2014, this number has increased by one-and-a-half times, to 10.96 lakh, the minister said.

Referring to backlog vacancies related to reserved categories, he said while only 1.08 lakh such appointments were made earlier, the figure has increased nearly four-fold to 4.79 lakh over the past 11 years.

These measures have helped address delays and inequities in government recruitment and representation, he asserted.

"More than 20 lakh long-pending promotions have been cleared in the last 11 years, ending a prolonged phase of stagnation that once saw many government employees retire from the same post at which they were appointed," Singh said.

The clearance of promotions reflects a broader transformation in the government's human resource management, alongside faster recruitment and greater transparency, he said, adding that these steps have addressed long-standing concerns related to career progression within government services.

At the 18th edition of the Rozgar Mela, more than 61,000 appointment letters were issued at the press of a button, of which 49,225 relate to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the central armed police forces, according to an official statement.

Drawing attention to the growing induction of women constables, Singh said policy changes introduced in the past 11 years have led to increased participation of women in security forces.

He emphasised that women personnel are now deployed even along the zero line on the border in the Border Security Force, and said at the Republic Day parade on January 26, an all-male Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) contingent will be led by a woman assistant commandant.

The minister said the Rozgar Mela was conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 22, 2023, with the objective of accelerating government hiring and making the recruitment process more efficient and fair.

Highlighting reforms, Singh said the SSC has launched a new digital portal allowing candidates to choose preferred examination centres and dates, access answer keys and register grievances online.

The UPSC has introduced a unified one-time registration system integrated with Aadhaar and DigiLocker. For candidates with disabilities, guaranteed allotment of examination centres of their choice across the country has been provided, the minister said.

He also highlighted the "Pratibha Setu" initiative under which candidates who qualify in final examinations but do not secure appointments are linked to alternative employment opportunities suited to their qualifications.

The minister said the success of Rozgar Mela has encouraged several state governments to adopt similar initiatives, and emphasised that public sector jobs are only one part of a wider employment strategy.

Singh noted higher inclusion of Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, stating that around 14.6 per cent of the appointees at this edition of the Rozgar Mela belong to the ST category, about double the prescribed reservation level, reflecting prioritisation of tribal communities.

Government policies are being framed with the goal of a developed India in mind, and the youth receiving appointment letters today would be at the peak of their careers and energy in 2047, when the country marks 100 years of Independence, he said, adding that their contribution would shape the country's long-term development trajectory.

The minister also highlighted achievements of various initiatives that helped in employment generation. Under the Startup India initiative, over 2.08 lakh startups have been established, generating more than 21 lakh jobs, he said.

The Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi has benefited over 70 lakh street vendors, while under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma scheme, over 2.72 crore individuals engaged in traditional skills have registered to expand their livelihoods, the minister added. PTI AKV AKV ARB ARB ARB