Record rise in admissions to private schools under RTE Act in UP: Govt

Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a record rise in admissions of children from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections to private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, an official statement issued here on Tuesday said.

In the academic session 2025-26, over 1.40 lakh children have been admitted so far under the RTE Act, it said, adding that in over the last five years, the total number of students securing admission to private schools under the Act has increased by more than double.

In a written reply to a question in the state assembly, Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh said under the RTE Act, 25 per cent of seats in unaided, recognised private schools are reserved for children from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections.

According to official data, 61,403 children were admitted under RTE Act in the academic year 2021-22.

The number increased to 70,406 in 2022-23, crossed one lakh at 1,00,249 in 2023–24, and rose further to 1,13,991 in 2024–25.

In the ongoing academic year 2025-26, admissions have already reached 1,40,007, the statement said.

The government said seat allocation is carried out school-wise, based on the number of reserved seats available and the applications received. Admissions are ensured strictly in line with this allocation process.