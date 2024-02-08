Record tourist flow to Kaziranga during current season

Guwahati, Feb 8 (PTI) The Kaziranga National Park has registered a record 1,79,573 tourists with an estimated revenue earning of Rs 4,58,77,639 during the last three months of the current tourist season which began in mid-October, a park official said on Thursday.

The tourist flow was affected during the last two pandemic years, but this year there has been an upsurge of visitors with both travellers and wildlife enthusiasts visiting the park, particularly during the holidays, the official added.

In 2021-22, 2,55,676 tourists visted the park generating a revenue of around Rs 5,49,78,055 while in 2022-23, 3,26,924 people visited the park generating a revenue of around Rs 7,76,07,566.

During the tourist year 2023-24, the Central and Western ranges were opened for tourists in mid-October and the other two ranges were opened in late November.

The park is likely to be closed either by end of April or early May with the onset of monsoon.

Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and iconic inhabitants like the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga has emerged as a top-choice destination for families and wildlife aficionados, the official said.

Tea tourism, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the region's tea culture, has also been started in the area from February and this new initiative is aimed to showcase the beauty of the area long with providing an immersive experience in the art of tea production.

The authorities have also taken up several innovative initiatives like Kazir Ronghangpi Tales, which is an immersive programme to honour the cultural legacy and narratives of Kaziranga and its surrounding region, cycling in Kohora, Panpur jeep safari and boat safari in Biswanath Wildlife Division, the official added. PTI DG DG MNB