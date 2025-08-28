Recording of SI’s testimony completed in Hathras stampede case; next hearing on Sep 4

Hathras (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) The recording of a sub-inspector’s testimony in connection with the July 2024 stampede in Hathras has been completed, and the next hearing in the matter has been fixed for September 4, an official said on Thursday.

The stampede during a religious gathering of Bhole Baba under the Sikandrarau police station area in Ballia district on July 2, 2024, claimed 121 lives, mostly women and children.

Defence lawyer Munna Singh Pundeer said that recording of Sub-Inspector Brijesh Pandey’s testimony was completed on Thursday.

The court has now summoned Inspector Anoop Singh, the next witness, for deposition on September 4.

The hearing in the case will now be held every Thursday, Pundeer said.

The stampede broke out during a ‘satsang’ (spiritual discourse) of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba, held between Mughalgarhi and Phulrai villages in the Sikandrarau area.

The district court has already completed the hearing on the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) chargesheet in the case.

The STF has named 11 accused, including Surajpal’s aide Devprakash Madhukar, holding them responsible for the tragedy.

Charges have been framed against all of them, and evidence recording and trial proceedings have begun. All the 11 accused are currently out on bail.