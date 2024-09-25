Records altered/falsely created at Tala PS in rape & murder of trainee doctor: CBI

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Some records pertaining to the rape and murder case of a post-graduate trainee doctor at RG Kar medical college and hospital were "falsely created" and "altered" at the Tala police station in Kolkata, the CBI has alleged.

The central probe agency has told a special court in Kolkata that it has seized CCTV footage of the police station which has been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Kolkata, for examination, they said.

The CBI which interrogated Tala Police Station officer in charge Abhijit Mondal and medical college's former principal Sandip Ghosh in its custody informed the court that "new/additional" facts emerged in its probe showing that "some false records pertaining to the instant case were created/altered in PS Tala".

The agency produced Mondal and Ghosh after the completion of their remand on Wednesday. The special court sent them to judicial custody till September 30, they said.

The central probe agency had arrested Mondal on September 14 while Ghosh, who was already in judicial custody in corruption, was taken into custody in the rape and murder case on September 15 after the orders of the court, they said.

The CBI had arrested prime suspect Sanjay Roy on August 10 on the next day of the gruesome incident after "his role in the commission of crime had already emerged".

It has alleged that an "unnecessary delay of two days" was caused in the seizure of his clothes and belongings that could have resulted in strong evidence against him, they said The CBI is now probing criminal conspiracy, if any, between Roy, Ghosh and Mondal.

The trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital when she had gone to rest during her graveyard shift in the early hours of August 9.

Her body with severe injury marks was found inside the hall by a doctor who was on rounds.

Police volunteer Sanjay Roy was arrested the next day based on CCTV footage in which he was seen entering the seminar hall at 4.03 am on the day of the incident.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which took over the case on August 14. PTI ABS RT