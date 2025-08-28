Recover costs of delay from contractors tasked with construction work: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday asked officials to recover the costs of delay from the contractors if they fail to complete infrastructure projects, such as roads, in time.

Sharma was chairing a review meeting regarding the implementation of the budget announcements of the Public Works Department for the financial year 2025-26.

According to an official statement, the chief minister directed officials to ensure quality work in the construction of public utility infrastructure like roads, bypasses, ROBs, and RUBs.

Strict action should be taken against the contractor if they are found using substandard material, he stressed.

Also, the responsibility of the concerned officer should be fixed in case of lapses.

Sharma also ordered a drone survey of the roads damaged in the rains and their repair before October 20.